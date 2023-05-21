Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in Soon
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC examination anytime soon. All those students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.
Also Read:
- Board Exam Results 2022 Update: UP, RBSE, UBSE Board Results Likely To Be Announced By This Month
- Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result Date and Time Announced, Here's How You Can CHECK Scores
- Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 For Class 10 to be Declared Tomorrow? Check How to Know Your Score | Step-by-step Guide Here
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.