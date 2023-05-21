Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in Soon

ZEE Sites

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Updated: May 21, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC examination anytime soon. All those students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Exam Date

    This year, the board conducted the Maharashtra SSC examination between March 2 to March 25. The examination was held in two shifts.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Last 5 years’ result dates

    2022: June 17

    2021: July 16

    2020: June 29

    2019: June 8

    2018: June 8

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Expected Date

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 date and Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 date.

