Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: Know MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date And Time

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune will announce the results for the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Std-X) and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(Std XII) tentatively in May and June 2024. Candidates can download the MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024 and Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result by visiting the official website at https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in/.

At present, Maharashtra board examinations are underway; the MSBSHSE SSC Board exams for Class 10th will be conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The Maharashtra HSC Board exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. To access the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024, an applicant or student must enter his/her roll number and mother’s name.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024(Tentative Date And Time)

Name of the event and check important dates Maha SSC 2024 exam date:March 1 to March 22, 2024 12th Maha 2024 exam date: February 21 to March 19, 2024 Maharashtra Board SSC result 2024: June 2024 Maha HSC Board results 2024: May 2024

