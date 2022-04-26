Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022: The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(MSHSEB) will soon declare the result of the Maharashtra SSC(Class 10)and HSC (Class 12) final exams. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.Also Read - NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared| What's Next

In order to access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number followed by their mother's name on the login page. The Board has conducted the SSC exam from March 15 to April 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the HSC exams were held from March 4 to April 17. This year, more than 30 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022: List of Official Websites to Download

Once can download the results from the websites given below

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022: Here’s How to Download