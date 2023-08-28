Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Supply Result At mahresult.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link Here

Top Recommended Stories

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 can be downloaded on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2023 will be released today, August 28 at 1:00 PM.

Updated: August 28, 2023 10:02 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Supplementary examination today, August 28, 2023. All those students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Supplementary Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2023 will be released today, August 28 at 1:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result

    Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC supply result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.

    STEP 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    STEP 4: Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result

    mahresult.nic.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    hsc.mahresults.org.in

  • 10:01 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra Class 12th, 10th Result 2023 Expected Date

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Supplementary examination today, August 28, 2023.

