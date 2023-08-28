Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Supply Result At mahresult.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link Here

Home

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 can be downloaded on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2023 will be released today, August 28 at 1:00 PM.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Supplementary examination today, August 28, 2023. All those students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Supplementary Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website – . Maharashtra Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2023 will be released today, August 28 at 1:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

