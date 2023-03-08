Home

Education

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2023: Apply For Joint Chief Project Manager, Other Posts at mahametro.org

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2023: Apply For Joint Chief Project Manager, Other Posts at mahametro.org

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — mahametro.org.

The last date to submit the application form is March 23, 2023.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-Metro), has released a recruitment notification. As per the job notification, candidates will be hired for the Joint Chief Project Manager (S&T)-E5 and Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Telecom & AFC)-E4 and other posts. The last date to submit the application form is March 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — mahametro.org.

Candidates are required to read the entire vacancy notification and its instructions carefully to make themselves familiar with the eligibility, age criteria, other conditions, norms, etc. for the desired post and all the related information, instructions of this recruitment process.

You may like to read

“To meet with the immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited at Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Pune Metro Rail Project and Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1, applications are invited from experienced persons of Indian Nationality from Metro Rail/ Railway/ Railway PSUs/ Govt. Organizations/ PSUs/ Metro Related Infrastructure Industries for various departments of Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Pune Metro Rail Project and Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 having relevant experience, for the below mentioned posts on Contract/ Deputation for a period of five years,” reads the official notification.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

CLOSING DATE AND TIME FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: March 23, 2023

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Vacancy 2023

Name of the post Check number of vacancies here Joint Chief Project Manager (S&T)-E5 (For Navi Mumbai Metro Line1) 01 Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Telecom & AFC)-E4 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01 Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Signal)-E4 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project 01 Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager

(Rolling Stock)-E4 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 02 Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (E&M)-E4 (For Navi Mumbai Metro Line1) 01 Senior Deputy General Manager (Operations) -E4 (For Nagpur, Pune Metro

Rail Project & Navi Mumbai Metro Line1) 04 Deputy Chief Project Manager (PST)- E3 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01 Deputy General Manager (Design) – E3 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 02 Deputy General Manager (Procurement)- E3(For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01 Manager (Civil/ O&M) – E2 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01 Manager (PST) – E2 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project 01 Assistant Manager (Civil) – E1 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 06 Assistant Manager (Procurement) – E1 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01 Assistant Manager (Civil/ Environment)

– E1 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 02 Assistant Manager

(Track) – E1 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project) 01

Note: This is not the complete table. For more details, check the job notification shared below.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Eligibility Criteria

Joint Chief Project Manager (S&T)-E5 (For Navi Mumbai Metro Line1): Full time B.E./ B. Tech in Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Full time B.E./ B. Tech in Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Telecom & AFC)-E4 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project): Full time: B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics & Communicat ion/ Electronics & Telecommu nication Engineering from a Govt.recognized Institute/ University.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Jobs 2023: Check Selection Process Here

The selection process will comprise of Personal Interview followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination as per the post’s category. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, experience, expertise, aptitude, and physical fitness.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Jobs 2023: Check Salary Here

Joint Chief Project Manager (S&T)-E5 (For Navi Mumbai Metro Line1): Rs. 90,000- 2,40,000/-

Senior Deputy Chief Project Manager (Telecom & AFC)-E4 (For Nagpur Metro Rail Project): Rs. 80,000-

2,20,000/-

How to Apply For Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Jobs?

Candidates are required to apply online through MAHA-Metro’s website www.mahametro.org only. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.