Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education body has opened the registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021). Candidates preparing for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other professional programmes in participating colleges and institutes can apply for the courses by visiting the state's CET website. Application forms for MHT CET 2021 are available on the official website – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 application window is open till July 7, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had announced.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2021 link

Step 3: Register with your name and contact information as asked

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill the MHT CET application form and submit

Students under unreserved categories applying for MHT CET 2021 will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee, while for students belonging to reserved categories, the fee is Rs 600.