Maharashtra MHT CET 2023: Registration Starts For BE, BPharm, Agriculture Courses. Here’s How to Apply

The Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 registration window will remain open till April 7. The candidates can submit their application forms on the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 Latest Update: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday started the registration process for undergraduate programmes including bachelor of engineering, bachelor of pharmacy and agriculture. The Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 registration window will remain open till April 7. The candidates can submit their application forms on the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

The candidates will be able to do online registration and confirmation of application form on the website with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories between April 8 and 15, 2023. The general category students will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates of Maharashtra will have to deposit Rs 600.

The candidates must take note that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level exam conducted for admission to B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses. Notably, the bachelor degree courses are being offered by government and private institutions across India.

Last year, a total of 6,05,944 candidates had registered for the MHT CET examination. And among them, 2,82,070 candidates belonged to the PCM group, while 3,23,874 candidates belonged to the PCB group.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2023: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the MH CET official website — mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET BE, BPharm and agriculture registration form link.

Now, key in basic details to generate login credentials

Enter the registration number and password generated to login

Fill the MHTCET application form with personal, academic details

Upload the necessary documents and submit

Download the MHT CET application

