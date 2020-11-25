The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare the results for MHT CET Law 2020 anytime on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2020 must keep an eye out on the official website of the entrance exam – cetcell.mahacet.org – to download their results. Also Read - Maharashtra Records 5439 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, State Says no Plan to Impose Lockdown

The MHT CET Law 2020 exam was held on November 2 and 3. The exam is conducted for admissions to three year LLB programmes in government and government-aided colleges in Maharashtra.

Students who qualify the MHT CET Law exam will be eligible for the counselling round.

Here’s how to download MHT CET Law Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 3 year LLB programme

Step 3: Select the MHT CET Law Result 2020 link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the given fields

Step 5: Your MHT LLB 3 Year CET 2020 Result will be on your screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference.