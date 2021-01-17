Maharashtra MMRDA Recruitment 2021: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra, has announced the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 127 vacancies. Some of the posts that have been announced include that of Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer Civil, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer S&T, Supervisor. Also Read - Vaccination Drive Suspended in Maharashtra Till Monday Due to CoWin App Glitches

Interested candidates can visit the official website at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in and apply at the latest by February 8. No application will be accepted after the last date has passed. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Kills Girlfriend to Avoid Marrying Her, Hides Body in Walls of Flat

Maharashtra MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Education qualification Also Read - All Mumbai Schools Under BMC Limits To Remain Closed Until Further Orders

Assistant Manager: Those applying for this post must have a degree or diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized university/institute. A diploma in railway/metro rail track, bridge is also needed. A minimum of 5 years of experience is also required in the same field.

Station Manager: A bachelor degree in Electrical, Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Applied Electronics, Digital Electronics from any recognized institute.

Station Engineer: A bachelor degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Applied Electrics, and other courses from any recognized institute is needed.

Maharashtra MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Assistant Manager – 56,100-1,77,500

Station Manager – 41800 – 132300

Chief Traffic Controller – 41800 – 132300

Senior Section Engineer – 47600-151100

Section Engineer – 41800 – 13230

Supervisor – 41800 – 132300

Maharashtra MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Manager – 1 Post

Station Manager – 3 Posts

Chief Traffic Controller – 2 Posts

Senior Section Engineer – 17 Posts

Section Engineer – 67 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (Civil) – 4 Posts

Section Engineer (Civil) – 5 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (S&T) – 9 Posts

Section Engineer (S&T) – 18 Posts

Supervisor – 1 Post