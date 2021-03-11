Mumbai: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the state government on Thursday cancelled the prelims exam of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the fifth time. It was supposed to be held March 14. Soon after the decision was announced, thousands of students preparing for MPSC took to the streets of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. These agitating students demand that the examination be conducted immediately. Students in Pune have also had to face the lathi charge of the police during their protest. In Pune, several students protested in the Navi Peth area of ​​the city. Demonstrations are still going on in many areas. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges People to Take Safety Precautions

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department announced the decision in a circular. Earlier the examination was to take place in April last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Work After Brief Isolation

MPSC holds tests for candidates who are preparing for the Public Service exams. A large number of students from Vidarbha and Marathwada were preparing for the exam. In view of the students’ uproar, a large number of police force from Pimpri Chinchwad, including Pune, have been called in to the spot. Also Read - Heath Ministry Calls COVID Situation in Maharashtra 'Serious', Cautions Not To Take Virus For Granted

The BJP was seen convincing the students who came to the streets in support of the protesters. Similar protests were also seen in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Thousands of students have gathered at the main intersection in both cities. However, district administration and police officials are constantly trying to persuade the students.