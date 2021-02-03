All colleges in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will reopen from February 15, announced Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra. The Higher Education Minister said colleges will reopen with 50 per cent occupancy. He also said on Wednesday that the rule of minimum 75 per cent attendance will be waived off for this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - College Reopening News: Universities, Colleges For Pre-final Year Students to Reopen From Feb 10 in Odisha