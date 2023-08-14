Home

Education

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Last Day Today, Here’s How You Can Apply

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Last Day Today, Here’s How You Can Apply

The last date of counselling registration for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 is today, August 14. Registration can be done online via the official website- cetcell.net.in after filling the form and paying the required registration fees.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Last Day

New Delhi: Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration is going on and today, August 14 is the last date to apply for the same. Interested candidates can register themselves through the official website- cetcell.net.in, the process of which is mentioned below. Interested candidates please note that the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 registration process organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, will be deemed complete only after a registration fees of Rs. 3000 is paid.

The seat matric will release on August 14, security deposit can be paid by August 15 and the coloured scanned original documents must be uploaded by August 16. The form for online preferences/choices can be filled from August 15, 2023-August 17, 2023; the general list as well as the common provisional state merit list shall be published on August 17, followed by the first selection list on August 18. Between August 18 to August 21, candidates can join the colleges physically with their original documents.

You may like to read

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Candidates who wish to register themselves for the Maharadhtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling, their first step is to visit State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai’s official website- mahacet.org

On the home page of this website, you will find a registration link for NEET PG 2023 Counselling. Click on this link, register yourself and then log in using your credentials.

Fill the application form carefully, double check all the details and then pay the application fees. Download a copy of this form and also print it, for any further requirement.

Eligibility Criteria For Maharashtra NEET PG 2023

To apply for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023, first and foremost, the candidate must be an indian national; secondly, all candidates who have passed their final MBBS degree course exam from a college in Maharashtra State and have also completed one year internship training by August 11, 2023 are also eligible to apply and thirdly, those who have obtained a provisional/permanent registration wither from National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) or any other state council, can also apply for this course.

To be eligible for selection, candidates must be medically fit; the ones from General and EWS Category, must have secured a minimum of 50 percentile marks while those who belong to a constitutional reservation and PWD Category, must have a minimum of 40 percentile marks. PWD candidates from general and EWS category must have 45 percentile in NEET PG 2023. Please note that candidates who have completed their MBBS from a foreign university, are not eligible for NEET PG 2023 admission process.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES