Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List Released, How to Download

Candidates whose names are on the provisional merit list will have to report to the allotted college between August 18 and August 21.

The registration window for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 closed on August 6. (Representative Image)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has rolled out the provisional seat allotment list for the Maharashtra National Entrance-cum Eligibility Test (NEET) PG Round 1 today, August 18. Candidates seeking admission in PG MD/MS courses in various private and government institutes can visit the official website at mahacet.org and check the provisional merit list.

According to the official schedule, “Candidates whose names are on the provisional merit list will have to report to the allotted college between August 18 and August 21, until 5:30 pm.” Additionally, the deadline to complete the status retention form is August 21.

Candidates need to ensure that they carry the online application form for NEET PG 2023, a copy of the admit card, and any valid photo id proof such as Aadhar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport at the time of physical document verification. Additionally, the marksheet, nationality certificate, valid passport, School Leaving Certificate of HSC or class 12th MBBS degree, or passing certificate are also required to be produced during the verification process.

A certificate to confirm the recognition of the medical college or institute from which the candidate cleared the MBBS examination is also needed. Also, it is required to submit a medical fitness certificate, and a receipt of the online fee payment for Rs 3,000 at the time of document verification process.

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023: Steps TO Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link under CAP Portal (Admission) AY 2023–24. A new window will be displayed.

Step 3: Next, click on the link under NEET PG.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to click on the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list. This will display a new PDF.

Step 5: Look for your name on the Maharashtra NEET PG round 1 merit list.

Step 6: If necessary, download the same for admission purposes.

The registration window for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 round 1 closed on August 6 whereas the seat matrix was published on August 5. Meanwhile, the merit list was released on August 9. Candidates were able to lock their choices by August 12.

