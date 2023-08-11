Home

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Update: Registration Likely to Start Soon at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will likely commence the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 soon.

New Delhi: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will likely commence the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 soon. Reports had earlier suggested that the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 would start on August 11, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

The Cell had released the information bulletin earlier today, however the dates were not included. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can register for the examination:

Go to the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Key Details

The candidates can apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

The seats available for admission to medical postgraduate courses will be distributed as 50% to All India Quota & remaining 50 % to the State Quota.

From the State quota, 20% of Seats in postgraduate degree & diploma courses from State Government / Corporation Medical Colleges will be reserved for Inservice candidates in the State Government services, who have served for at least 3 years in remote and/or difficult areas.

