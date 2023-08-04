Home

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Selection List Out on cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Friday released the provisional selection list for the MBBS/BDS Courses- CAP Round 1. Candidates can visit the official website —https://cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login — and download the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Provisional Selection List. If going by the schedule, the last date for joining the respective college is August 9, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can fill up the status retention form at College till 5:30 PM of August 9.

Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.

How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Selection List?

Visit the official website – https://cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST ONLY FOR MBBS/BDS COURSES-CAP ROUND 1.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Scroll the pdf to check your roll number.

