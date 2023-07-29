Home

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date To Register Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The last date to register for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 is today, 29 July, till 11:59 PM.

The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling registrations started on July 24. (Representative Image)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be organising the state NEET UG Counselling 2023 shortly. The deadline to register for the counselling process ends at 11:59 PM today, July 29. Candidates who have not yet applied for the process have the last chance to register for the NEET Counselling on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. The registrations opened on July 24. The aspirants can pay the registration fees through online mode from July 23 to July 30, till 5 PM. Now, let us check out how one can apply for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023.

How To Apply For Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration?

1. To register for the NEET Counselling, visit their official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. After this, you need to click on the CAP portal and then select the NEET UG 2023 Tab.

3. Click on new registration.

4. You will come across a form for the NEET registration. Fill out the details and pay the registration fee.

5. Upload the necessary documents.

6. Submit and download the form for future reference.

The candidates need to upload coloured scanned copies of the original documents mentioned on the portal as per the list. These documents should not be more than a 300 KB file in size.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Merit List Date

The State Cell will release a provisional merit list of the registered candidates for various courses such as MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) on July 31, 2023 after 5.30 PM. Candidates who make it to the merit list will have to fill in their preferences for courses and colleges by logging into their registered accounts. They also need to keep in mind that the preference once filled will not be changed later.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Process

After this, the State Cell will release a seat allotment list. The list will be based on the choices filled by the candidates and their state merit list ranks. Candidates who wish to accept the seat allocated to them in the list will have to report to the allocated institute before the last date. Failure to report to the allocated institute can lead to the forfeiture of their candidature.

