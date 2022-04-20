Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS on Wednesday declared the Maharashtra Open School result 2022 for Classes 5, and 8 on its website. Students who had appeared for the open exams can download their results through the official website of MSBOS at msbos.mhssc.in or msos.ac.in.Also Read - NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in| Check Steps to Register

Steps to Download Maharashtra Open School Result 2022

Visit the official website of MSBOS at msbos.mhssc.in or msos.ac.in.

Click on the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Result link.

Result link. Enter your login credentials.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Board conducted the Class 5 and Class 8 open examinations from December 30 to January 8, 2022. The examinations were held in the six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.