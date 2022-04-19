Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling(MSBOS) will declare the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 for classes 5 and 8 tomorrow, April 20, 2022. Once released, the candidates can download the results from the official MSBOS website at msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in. Note, the open school exam for Classes 5 and 8 was held from December 30, 2021, to January 8, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 11 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of MSBOS at msos.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” Maharashtra Open School Result 2022″

Enter the login credentials.

Your Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 for future use.

The open school examinations were held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.