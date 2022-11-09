Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Released at mahapolice.gov.in. Details Inside

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 at mahapolice.gov.in: Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in

आईटीबीपी में कांस्टेबल के लिए भर्ती

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 at mahapolice.gov.in: The Maharashtra Police has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, November 09, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14956 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Check Important Dates Here

The online application process will begin: November 09, 2022

Last date to apply: November 30, 2022

Maharashtra Police Constable Vacancy 2022

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Total: 18331 posts

Police Constable: 14956 posts

SRPF Police Constable:1204 posts

Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts

Maharashtra Police Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD Maharashtra Police Constable Job Notification

HOW TO APPLY FOR Maharashtra Police Constable Job 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org. For more details, check the notification shared above.