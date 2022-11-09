Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Released at mahapolice.gov.in. Details Inside
Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 at mahapolice.gov.in: Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in
Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 at mahapolice.gov.in: The Maharashtra Police has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, November 09, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14956 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Check Important Dates Here
- The online application process will begin: November 09, 2022
- Last date to apply: November 30, 2022
Maharashtra Police Constable Vacancy 2022
NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES
Total: 18331 posts
- Police Constable: 14956 posts
- SRPF Police Constable:1204 posts
- Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts
Maharashtra Police Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here
Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the notification shared below:
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD Maharashtra Police Constable Job Notification
DIRECT LINK: Maharashtra Police Constable Application Link
HOW TO APPLY FOR Maharashtra Police Constable Job 2022?
Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org. For more details, check the notification shared above.
