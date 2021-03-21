MPSC Prelim Exam 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Sunday conducted its preliminary exam for state services, with all standard operating procedures related to COVID-19 protocols in place. Maharashtra government had earlier postponed the exam in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Admitted to AIIMS After Testing Positive For COVID-19

MPSC prelim exam 2021 was earlier scheduled on March 14 and was rescheduled on March 11 before the final date was set for March 21. However, after students across the state protested against the postponement, the government had rescheduled the exam for March 21.

Candidates were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms at an exam centre in Pune. In Nagpur, the exam took place amid a complete lockdown imposed in the city due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The examination took place at various centres across the state while following necessary precautions as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, the commission said.

(With inputs from ANI)