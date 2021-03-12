Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary examination, which was postponed on Thursday, will now be held on March 21, stated a new circular on Friday. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 14 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation worsening across Maharashtra. The other exams of MPSC, scheduled on March 27 and April 11, will be held on the scheduled date and time only, the circular clarified. Also Read - Maharashtra: MPSC Exam Cancelled For 5th Time, Thousands of Students Protest in Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad

There were reports of protests in the state after the announcement of the MPSC exam being postponed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said that a new date will be declared soon and it was done today.

Meanwhile, many locations of Maharashtra are feared to go under lockdown due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

As per official data, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state’s caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)