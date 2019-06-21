Mumbai: The process of admissions for engineering and other professional courses in Maharashtra has been put on hold because of frequent technical glitches. The Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) that manages these admissions has taken this decision after several complaints at the Setu Suvidha Centres, said reports.

The new schedule is slated to begin from June 24 and students will have to go through the entire process again.

A CET circular said, “Due to heavy load of traffic of applicants the server of the centralised admissions process was affected leading to technical glitches. We started receiving several complaints from candidates. Amid the technical issues it wouldn’t be just to continue with the process of admissions and so it is put on hold for now.”

The Setu Suvidha Centres started by the CET this year for document verification has failed to live up to its name and has caused inconvenience to students and led to delays. Reports say candidates were forced to stand for hours in queues to complete document verification. Technical glitches like servers which were often down also stalled the process.

A daily quoted a parent as saying, “The process is really frustrating. After spending almost three hours on successfully completing the online registration, thanks to website full of glitches; now I am expected to spend another two hours at the Setu Suvidha Centre to complete the work of document verification.”

“First they tweaked the process at the last minute, asking us to register first online and then visit the Setu Suvidha Centres. It is because of this many of us who were already allotted a day for document verification had to reschedule the appointment,” pointed out another parent to the daily.