Maharashtra School Closing News: All Schools to be Closed Today in Raigad, IMD Issues ‘Orange’ Alert For District

Maharashtra School Holiday: Amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region, all schools in the Raigad district will remain closed on Monday, July 24, 2023

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues orange alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; yellow alert for Mumbai.

Maharashtra School Closing News: Amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region, all schools in the Raigad district will remain closed on Monday, July 24, 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange Alert for Raigad. Taking to the micro blogging site twitter, news agency ANI wrote, “Maharashtra | All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad: District Collector Yogesh Mhase.”

Landslide, NDRF Rescue Operation: Raigad’s Current Situation

Earlier, the rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives. “As decided by District Administration, other senior officials and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration,” NDRF said, ANI reported. A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11:00 PM. on Wednesday.

Maharashtra | All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad: District Collector Yogesh Mhase — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Adopt children who lost both parents in Irshalwadi landslide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena, ANI reported. CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. For the past one month, India has been witnessing incessant rains in various parts of the country.

(With Inputs From ANI)

