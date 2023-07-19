Home

Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli Due to Heavy Rains Tomorrow

Maharashtra School Closing News Today: The Gadchiroli District administration closed all schools for July 20 and declared a public holiday for students.

Earlier in the day, the Raigad district announced a holiday for all schools and colleges due to heavy rains.

Maharashtra School Closing News Today: After the IMD predicted heavy rains for various parts of Maharashtra, the Gadchiroli District administration closed all schools for July 20 and declared a public holiday for all students. The order to shut the schools was issued by Gadchiroli District Collector Sanjay Meena.

Earlier in the day, the Raigad district announced a holiday for all schools and colleges due to heavy rains. Prior to the this, all schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai because of the heavy rainfall in the city.

The development comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In the meantime, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered closure of all schools in Mumbai in view of the heavy rainfall alert in the city. It should be noted that Mumbai and neighbouring areas were receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days. Because of the heavy downpour, vehicular movement as well as the local train services have been affected in Mumbai.

