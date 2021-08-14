Mumbai: Since schools continue to remain shut in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to slash fees by 15 percent for all government and private schools for this academic year. However, if the entire fees are already paid, the school will compensate the amount by adjusting it in the next academic year. Parents can also file complaints with the divisional fee regulatory authority if schools refuse to comply with the order.Also Read - Parking Policy Row: Families Having Single Flat Shouldn't be Allowed to Own 4-5 Cars, Says HC

The development comes as parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the pandemic situation. "Maharashtra cabinet has decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon," School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters. This decision is taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, she said.

She added, “Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management.”

When Will Schools Reopen in Maharashtra?

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has asserted that it is up to local officials to take the decision, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in an area. Speaking to reporters, she said that municipal commissioners in urban areas and collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs in rural areas have been given the discretion to take decision.

Earlier, the state government had announced that schools would resume physical classes from August 17.