Maharashtra School Reopening News: Hours after the BMC said the schools in Mumbai will reopen from Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the classes from 1 to 7 will restart in Pune from December 16. Issuing a notification in the is regard, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol urged the parents to take note of it.

"We have decided to resume classes for standard I to VII in the Pune Municipal Corporation area from December 16. Parents should take note of this," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said in the order.

Earlier, it was reported that the schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai and Pune would reopen on December 15, instead of December 1.

The Maharashtra government had recently issued fresh guidelines ahead of reopening of schools in the state on December 1, 2021. “The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. Let us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing and continued education,” Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in a tweet.

Notably, the schools in Mumbai will reopen from Wednesday and the BMC has issued guidelines, saying everyone is mandated to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at all times.

Check guidelines here:

As per the guidelines from the BMC, the students and staff must ensure that they wear masks and use sanitisers.

Staff at schools must be vaccinated and in case they show any symptoms, they should not come to schools.

However, the attendance has not been made compulsory for students.

Schools have been asked to ensure the surroundings are sanitised at regular intervals and nobody crowds in common areas.

Sharing of food, stationary or any other items is banned in schools.

Schools in Mumbai and Pune had been waiting for a decision from authorities on the resumption of classes. As the has reported Omicron cases over the last few days, some people suspected that there might be a change in the City schools reopening order.