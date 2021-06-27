Maharashtra School Reopening News: As the coronavirus cases re slowly going down from the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the education and health authorities to look into the possibility of resuming Class 10 and Class 12 in all those villages which have been corona-free for the last few months and have taken appropriate steps to ensure that the villages remain corona-free in future as well. Also Read - Efforts On To Vaccinate Everyone Above 18 Years Before December 31, Centre Tells Supreme Court

While holding a review meeting, the state government asked the officials to understand the present situation of the schools in various parts of the state. Also Read - Delhi Reports 85 Covid Cases, Lowest Since May Last Year; Active Cases Drop to 1,598

The chief minister in the meeting with the school education ministry and other officials primarily discussed the issue of starting Class 10 and 12 in the villages which have been corona-free and have been strictly following the Covid-19 rules. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown in Varanasi, Market Complexes to Stay Shut

Giving details on the matter, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all such decisions are important for the state and the chief minister himself was having elaborate discussions in these matters. He went on to say that the chief minister is taking a personal interest in this matter and the decisions will be taken by him alone.

It was also reported that a plan has been made by the school education department to cover the educational expenses of students who have lost both their parents due to corona. The proposal has been put forward by School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,812 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 179 fatalities, taking the tally to 60,26,847 and the toll to 1,20,881. Of the 179 fatalities, 106 had occurred in the last 48 hours and 73 in the last week. The state also added 332 deaths which had occurred in the past to its overall tally.

Mumbai city reported 648 cases, taking its cumulative tally of infections to 7,19,610 and 15 fatalities, which raised the toll to 15,383. The Mumbai division reported 1,964 new cases and 46 deaths taking the caseload to 15,87,681 and the toll to 31,771, the department said.

Nashik division added 777 cases and 15 deaths of which 10 were from Nashik city. Pune division’s caseload increased by 2,460 while 27 people died of COVID-19, the report said.

Kolhapur division continued to report the highest number of cases in Maharashtra. On Saturday, the division added 3,826 cases of which 1,551 were from rural parts of Kolhapur district. Out of 59 new deaths in the division, 21 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, the report said.