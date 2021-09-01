Maharashtra School Reopening News: Even as several schools in other states have opened, the Maharashtra government has no plans to reopen schools in the state’s urban areas. An announcement to this effect was made by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. The announcement from Varsha Gaikwad comes after a meeting was held with the pediatric task force to discuss the issue of reopening schools.Also Read - Schools Reopening in India: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Status, Takes Stock of Roadmap For Vaccinating Teachers

Giving further details, Varsha Gaikwad said that new SOPs and school reopening guidelines will be discussed. She also added that the expert panel set up by the government to advise on the reopening of schools has suggested some changes.

"We will hold another meeting. Thereafter, the proposal will be sent to CM. He will make the decision about it," she told News 18.

The decision to not reopen the schools came as the fear of a speculated COVID-19 third wave looms large in the state. It must be noted that Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit states during both the first and second waves of COVID-19.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children stressed completing vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools.

“Primarily, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools should get the vaccine first. This would enhance their immunity and make schools safer for children,” Dr Bakul Parekh, a senior Mumbai paediatrician and a member of the task force told PTI.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 4,196 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 104 fatalities taking the tally of infections to 64,64,876 and the death toll to 1,37,313. The number of recoveries so far is 62,72,800.