Nagpur: Schools in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Nagpur district reopened for Classes 1 to 4 on Wednesday after remaining shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the authorities said.

Offline classroom sessions for Classes 1 to 4 started in 1,898 schools, out of 2021 schools in 13 tehsils of Nagpur with adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a statement issued by the Nagpur district information office said.

As many as 64780 students, out of the total 1,02,891, attended the school on the first day, while, 5,569 teachers out of the total 5,956 were present there, it said. Meanwhile, a decision on starting offline sessions for Classes 1 to 7 under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits will be taken after December 10 in view of the global concern over the Omicron virus threat.