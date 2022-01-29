Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. Addressing the media, he said that consent from parents will be required to attend the school.Also Read - Nainital: Will BJP Again Win People’s Trust Among Close Competitors of Congress, AAP?

For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time.

The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting: