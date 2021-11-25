Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the government has decided to re-open schools for Standard 1 to 4 in rural areas and standard 1 to 7 in urban areas from 1st December. “After discussing with CM, cabinet & paediatric task force, state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1-4 in rural areas and Std 1-7 in urban areas from 1st December. We’re committed to safe resumption of schools,” Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.Also Read - BREAKING: South Africa Detects New Covid-19 Variant, Reports AFP

To recall, earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the health department has no problem in starting 1st to 7th standard schools in the state. However, he had indicated that the final decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Cabinet. Also Read - 11 IFS Officers at Dehradun’s FRI Old Hostel, 6 People in Tibetans Colony Test COVID Positive, 2 Areas Declared Containment Zone

Rajesh Tope also suggested that the Child Task Force should allowed to start classes I to IV in compliance with social distancing. He had appealed to the parents to send their students to school after the decision of the Chief Minister and trust the school management. Also Read - MK Stalin Urges Centre to Resume Direct Flights With Singapore, Malaysia For Benefits of Tamil Diaspora

Maharashtra Covid Tally:

Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fourth straight day, the health department said on Wednesday evening. The caseload in the state increased to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807, the department said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 19 fresh fatalities and 766 new cases. As many as 1,043 patients were discharged, taking the total of recovered patients to 64,78,422. The recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 6,49,51,994, with 1,07,098 samples tested since Tuesday evening. There are 9,366 active cases in the state.