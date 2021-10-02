Maharashtra Schools Reopening News Today: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday held a meeting with the senior education department officials, education officers regarding resumption of classes from October 4. During the meeting, the education minister reviewed the preparation across the state.Also Read - Positivity Rate Over 15% in 2 States: Lockdown, Strict Containment Measures Might Be Need of The Hour | Read Details

During the meeting, the state officials gave suggestions that will be helpful for the administration for smooth conduct of physical classes. The officials said that the State Council of Educational Research Maharashtra will prepare an action taken plan and will help ground level officials overcome any practical hurdles for resumption of physical classes.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad shared the information in the series of tweets. In the tweet, the education minister has instructed the officers of the state to personally visit schools and monitor the reopening of schools.

“For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half,” she said in a tweet.

With schools reopening Monday onwards,held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help. @msbshse@CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/PPngHJWJbF — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 2, 2021

It must be noted that the classes from 8-12 will reopen in Maharashtra on October 4 onwards. However, in rural areas, the classes for class 8 to 12 will resume while in urban areas physical classes from class 8 to 12 will start after two days. Notably, the BMC has said that the schools will be reopened in phased manner.

On Friday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar held a meeting with parents of school students ahead of reopening of schools. Earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued detailed guidelines for reopening of all schools in Mumbai.

Giving details, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said that the civic body is reopening the schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 and for the rest, the decision will be taken in November.