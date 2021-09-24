Maharashtra School Reopening News: The schools across Maharashtra will reopen from October 4, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Friday. Giving further details, she said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the decision and the task force and health department have also approved the decision of reopening schools in the state. The move from the state government comes after the School Education Department had sent a proposal to the CM for resumption of physical classes in schools.Also Read - Maharashtra: Decision on Reopening Schools in Mumbai, Nearby Areas After Diwali

As per the announcement, the schools in rural areas will resume from class 5 to 12 and in urban areas from Class 8 to 12. She said that the state government is making efforts to bring back children to schools.

"In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from std 8th to 12th. Govt is making efforts to bring back children to schools. Local authorities have been given powers," Varsha Gaikwad added.

Varsha Gaikwad further stated that a new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) has been issued for both students and teachers and added that the schools will have to strictly follow all COVID-protocols.

Earlier at a paediatric task force meeting, it was decided that local corporations would take the final call on whether offline classes will resume in schools in their respective areas.

Prior to this, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said the decision on reopening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali.

In the meantime, the state government has proposed to develop 488 government schools in the state as “model schools” to improve the quality of education. The move from the state government will create an education-friendly environment for students.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday had stated that the colleges will be reopened in a phase-wise manner after reviewing the Covid-19 situations in the state. He added that it has been mandatory for students above 18 years to be fully vaccinated before joining classes. At present, most of the schools and colleges are closed across the state.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,320 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, which took its infection tally to 65,34,557 and toll to 1,38,725. With 4,050 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count rose to 63,53,079. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

As many as eight districts – Dhule, Bhandara, Hingoli, Gondia, Nanded, Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur – did not report any new infection case. Similarly, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Chandrapur municipal corporations (urban areas) also did not record any cases in the last 24 hours.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 577 new infections, followed by Mumbai city at 498. Satara district logged the highest 13 fatalities in the state during the day.

Mumbai city witnessed 498 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 182 cases, but no fresh fatalities.