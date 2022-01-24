Mumbai: All schools for classes 1 to 12 are set to reopen in Maharashtra barring Pune from Monday as the COVID situation improves in the city. Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.Also Read - Pune Schools Reopening: Will Physical Classes in Pune Schools Resume Next Week? Here's What Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Said

Parents should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe, says Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do.

“Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

Complete thought given to school reopening decision, says govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the decision was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Tope said the reopening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long.

The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer, he said.

“We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must,” the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.

COVID cases increasing but hospitalisation low, says govt

While COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few days, 90-95 per cent oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, Tope said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.

The minister also informed that 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63 per cent range.

He, however, said several people had skipped their second vaccine dose and health workers were trying their best to get this section to overcome hesitancy.

Maharashtra records 40,805 COVID-19 cases, active tally over 2.93 lakh

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115, a health department official said. As per the state health department data, Mumbai reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535.

Pune district on Sunday reported 13,726 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 13,43,104, an official said.

No decision on resumption of offline classes at Pune schools yet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said no decision has been taken regarding resumption of physical classes at schools in Pune district as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Considering the present rise in COVID-19 cases, no decision has been taken on the resumption of offline classes in schools and colleges. The situation will be further reviewed in the coming week, following which a decision will be taken, the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)