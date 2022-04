Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday declared summer vacation for students of classes 1-9 and class 11 across schools in the state, reports news agency ANI. The summer break for classes 1 to 9, 11 will begin from May 2 and continue till June 12, 2022.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 21 Officers Posts on eximbankindia.in; Apply Before April 28

The schools are scheduled to reopen from June 13, 2022. Also Read - IBPS Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Division Head Post to End Soon; Apply Online at ibps.in

More details will be added soon. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply From Today