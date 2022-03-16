Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said the state government will suspend the registration of schools if they are found to be involved in leaking question papers of Class 10 exams. The school education minister was responding to a query by some members of the state legislative Council.Also Read - Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 54 Posts; Apply Online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

If a school is found involved in a Class 10 exam paper leak, then it will lose its registration. If a school allows students to copy answers during examinations, the department will not grant an exam centre there next time, Gaikwad said. Also Read - TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 444 Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The minister also informed the House that a school in Ahmednagar, which had allowed students to copy answers, will lose its registration. An official order will be released soon. The school education department has already requested the home department to provide additional security, as every school now has an exam centre, the minister added. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 4 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in