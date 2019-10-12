Maharashtra SET 2019: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the result of Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website. The result was declared on October 11. Candidates can check their scores on unipune.ac.in.

Here’s How to Check Maharashtra SET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University, i.e., unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the SET examination result link.

Step 3: Enter all the login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra SET result for future use.