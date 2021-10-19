Maharashtra SET Answer Keys 2021: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test Answer Key 2021. This is the provisional answer key which has been released. The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the answer key by visiting the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in.Also Read - Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Mumbai Police Issues SOPs For Eid-e-Milad, All Processions Except 1 Prohibited. Full Guidelines

The Maharashtra SET exam aims to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa. The Savitribai Phule Pune University will soon release the final answer key after considering the objections raised by candidates.

Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download it

Visit the official website of SET exam–setexam.unipune.ac.in

On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, ‘The Interim Answer Key Concerning SET Exam’

A new page would open that would have the pdf file with answers.

Scroll through it and check the answers to all the questions.

Download and save answer keys for future use.

The candidates must keep a check on the SPPU’s site for more updates on Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021. While downloading the answer key, if the candidates face any issue they are free to contact the SPPU directly.