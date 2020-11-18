The candidates who are preparing for Maharashtra SET Exam 2020, we have some important news for you. The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has released Maharashtra SET Exam 2020 date today, November 18, 2020. According to the datesheet released by the university, the examination would be conducted on December 27, 2020.

The candidates can check the official notice on the official website of the university i.e. setexam.unipune.ac.in. The official notice reads, “The SET examination conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University for the state of Maharashtra and Goa was scheduled on 28th June 2020. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the said SET examination was postponed. The said postponed examination is now scheduled on 27th December 2020.”

The SET exam would be conducted in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. The examination was earlier scheduled on June 28, 2020 which was postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The online exam application process began on January 1, 2020, on the official website.

Maharashtra SET or MH SET Exam is conducted across the state of Maharashtra and Goa for candidates who wish to apply for teaching jobs in colleges and universities. The exams are conducted in a pen-paper based or offline mode.