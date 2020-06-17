Maharashtra SSC 10th, HSC 12th Result 2020: In a relief for all those who have been waiting for the class 10 and 12 results, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education has almost completed the evaluation process of HSC, SSC 2020. Also Read - Being Touted as 'Major Breakthrough' in COVID-19 Fight, This Cheap Drug Can Save Seriously-ill Patients

Students must note that the results will be announced next month. However, an official confirmation has been issued on the date so far. The results were delayed in wake of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, in case there are any updates on the result.

Maharashtra is continuing its lead as the worst COVID-hit state in the country.

Amid the lockdown, teachers were permitted to check the answer sheets at home. However, no provision could be made to send the answer scripts to examiners. As a result, the work will now resume after the lockdown is over i.e. after June 30.

Last year, Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 28, while the SSC exam result was declared on June 8.