Maharashtra SSC 10th Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday will declare the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result. The wait for Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 will finally be over as it will be declared at 1 pm today (June 17). Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result date and time on Thursday. The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result will be declared at the official website – mahresult.nic.in – and students can check scorecard or download the marksheet from there. Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 toppers list, pass percentage and other details will also be available shortly after the result is announced.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result to be DECLARED at 1 PM

Students who have appeared for the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams through the nine divisional education boards of the state — Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, Amravati, Konkan and Latur can check their result on the official website once Maharashtra SSC 10th Result is declared.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result: Step to download marksheet/check scorecard

Visit official website – mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org

On the homepage, select Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022

Enter details such as roll number and date of birth

Click on the ‘View Result’ button to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result

Maharashtra board SSC result 2022 for the entered credentials will be shown on the screen

Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 for future reference

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result Important Note: Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 will be declared at 1 PM on Friday. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result toppers list, pass percentage will be announced shortly.