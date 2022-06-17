MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 LIVE:  The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on Friday announced the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 on Friday. After the formal announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022, direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in. For the unversed, over 17 lakh students were waiting with bated breath for Maharashtra SSC Results 2022. Last year, the exams were cancelled in the wake of pandemic, however, in 2020 nearly 15,84,264 had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC 10th Result DECLARED: Steps To Download Marksheet, Check Scorecard, Other FAQs

Live Updates

  • 11:41 AM IST
    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Girls have outshined boys yet again. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96 percent and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent.
  • 11:40 AM IST
    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10 results has been declared.
  • 10:59 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Last year when the results were announced on the basis of internal evaluation, 99.96% students were declared pass.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: 3 hours left for Maharashtra SSC Result 2022. Maharashtra board would be releasing the division-wise results at the MSBSHSE office.The Maha SSC exams were conducted in March – April.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra board result 2022 direct link will be available to candidates after 1 pm.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: What will happen after the announcement of the results?

    Soon after declaration of SSC results, the first-year junior college or FYJC admissions will begin.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Students would be needing their exam roll number and date of birth to check their scores. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy.

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Websites To Check Scores

    mahresult.nic.in
    sscresult.mkcl.org
    ssc.mahresults.org.in

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Last year, the pass percentage in the Maharashtra Class 10 result was 99.95 per cent.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Things Students Should Know

    Result date: June 17, 2022
    Result time: 1 pm
    Website: mahresult.nic.in
    Credentials Required: Roll number and mother’s name