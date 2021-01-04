New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board Examinations for the higher secondary certificate(HSC) are expected to begin after April 15, 2021, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Twitter. The minister further indicated that the exams for the secondary school certificate (SSC) are mostly to be held post-May 1.

“We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken”, tweeted Gaikwad.

We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021

This comes ahead of the release of the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021 date sheet. Notably, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the SSC and HSC Exam 2021 date sheet on the official website https://mahahsscboard.in/ in coming days.

Generally, the exams for HSC (Class 12), SSC (Class 10) begin in February and March respectively. However this year, the exams are being delayed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 2021. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March.