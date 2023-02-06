Home

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam: Hall Ticket 2023 Released on mahahsscboard.in, Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC Board Exam Hall Ticket 2023 on February 6, 2023.

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra SSC Board Exam Hall Ticket 2023 on February 6, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in to download the admit card. The board has also urged the schools to download the hall ticket on behalf of the students and distribute it accordingly.

As per the circular issued, Headmasters, teachers, students and parents etc. of all secondary schools affiliated to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune are informed that Online Admit Card for Secondary School Certificate Examination March 2023 for students of all Divisional Boards are being made available.

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam: How To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in. Click on the link that SSC Login on the homepage given below Enter the username and password and the admit card will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket and take a print out to submit it to students

The candidates must note that the online admit cards of class 10 examination are to be printed and duly signed and given to the students by the headmasters of the respective schools. In case, there are changes in the subject and medium in the Hall Ticket, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.

