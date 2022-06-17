MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on Friday announced the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 on Friday. After the formal announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022, direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in. For the unversed, over 17 lakh students were waiting with bated breath for Maharashtra SSC Results 2022. Last year, the exams were cancelled in the wake of pandemic, however, in 2020 nearly 15,84,264 had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC 10th Result DECLARED: Steps To Download Marksheet, Check Scorecard, Other FAQs

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Here are the LIVE Updates