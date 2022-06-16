MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC Result LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the will announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result anytime soon. However, the MSBSHSE board has not made an official announcement on the time and date of the Class 10 SSC results. Earlier, Maharashtra Class 10 results were expected to be released today. i.e. 15th June. It is expected that School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will release the official date and time of the release on the official website as well as on her Twitter account soon.

As far as the SSC 10th Result time is concerned, the Maharashtra board usually releases these results at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a link at 1 pm on various official websites. Once declared, students will be able to check Maharashtra Board 10th results 2022 by entering the registration details in the login window on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The results will include the marks secured by the students in subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. The Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from 15th March to 4th April 2022. All candidates who appeared for SSC Class 10 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. Students will also be able to check their Maharashtra Board result 2022 via the SMS facility.

List of Websites to check Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result 2022

mahahsscboard.in mahresult.nic.in hsc.mahresults.org.in



Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Maha SSC result 2022’ link.

Enter roll number and mother name.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Maharashtra board 10th result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Take a printout and keep it safe for reference.

This year, over 10 lakh students have appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams and are awaiting their results to be declared online. Last year, the SSC class 10th exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, over 1.5 million students appeared for the SSC class 10th exams in 2020.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. This year, 94.22 % of students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra. A total of 14,85,191 students appeared for Maharashtra Class 12 exams out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outshone boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent.