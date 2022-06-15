Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 on Wednesday (June 15). However, there has been no official confirmation from the board on the date and time yet. Usually, Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results are released at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a direct link at 1 pm on various official websites. Once announced, all Class 10 students can visit the official websites – mahresult.nic.in to download their board exam marks sheets.

This year, over 10 lakh students have appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams and are awaiting their results to be declared online. To check the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results 2022, students will need to keep their registration details handy before logging into the board’s websites. The Maharashtra SSC result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

Earlier, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier informed that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by 20 June. The Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted in Maharashtra from March 15 to April 18 while the HSC exams were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Here’s How to Check Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022:

Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Search and click on the SSC result links.

To check the result, candidates need to enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Maharashtra State Board SSC result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Check and download the result

Take a printout of the same for future references.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. This year, 94.22 % of students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra.