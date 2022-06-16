Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022: The wait is finally over for all Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board students awaiting Class 10 SSC results as the date and time has been announced. Taking to Twitter Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wrote, “Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm.”Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: SSC Results Likely Tomorrow | Check Latest Update

Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. #sscresult2022#Classof2022#Maharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse https://t.co/8xEAgkbxn7 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022



"16,38,964 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 8,89,506 are male students and 7,49,458 are female students. Applications for marks' verification, photocopy/reevaluation of answer book can be made online post result declaration," said Gaikwad.

The results will include the marks secured by the students in subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. The Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from 15th March to 4th April 2022. All candidates who appeared for SSC Class 10 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. Students will also be able to check their Maharashtra Board result 2022 via the SMS facility.

List of Websites to check Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result 2022

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Maha SSC result 2022’ link.

Enter roll number and mother name.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Maharashtra board 10th result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Take a printout and keep it safe for reference.

Last year, the SSC class 10th exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, over 1.5 million students appeared for the SSC class 10th exams in 2020.