Maharashtra Class 10 Exam 2021: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today announced the marking scheme for Class 10 students amid cancellation of exams this year due to the pandemic. Gaikwad said that students will be assessed or their marks will be calculated based on their performance in Class 9, 10 (internal assessment), adding that the tentative date for declaration of results will be the end of June. If students are not satisfied with their marks, they can sit for CET exams later. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown to be Extended For 15 More Days? State Minister Leaks Insight of Cabinet Meeting

“Board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren’t satisfied with their results can write CET exams later,” the Maharashtra Education Minister said.

Here’s how students will be assessed:

Exams Maximum marks Class 10 internal assessment 30 marks Class 10 Practical exam 20 marks Class 9 exam 50 marks TOTAL 100 marks

The Maharashtra board had canceled the Maharashtra SSC board exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 21, 2021.

The Maharashtra board is yet to take a decision on Class 12 board exam 2021. The board will review the situation in June and decide accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Education Department has announced financial help to students for Class 1 to 12 who have lost parents due to COVID-19.