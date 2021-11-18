Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Thursday issued a notification for class 10 students. The Board has started the registration for the Maharashtra SSC Exam or Class 10 board exam 2022 from Thursday(Nov 18, 2021).Also Read - JNUEE PhD Result 2021 Declared on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. | Download Via Direct Link

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online http://mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November."

Students preparing to appear for the Board 2022 exam can check and apply on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Candidates must note that the deadline to apply for the Maharashtra SSC exam is December 9, 2021. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education has advised candidates to complete the registration form for Maharashtra SSC Exam through the SARAL database.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Important Dates

The online registration form of the Class 10 board exam begins on Nov 18, 2021.

The last date to register for the class 10 board exam is Dec 9, 2021.

Candidates can download the fee challan from Nov 18, 2021, to Dec 30, 2021.

The online registration form for the Class 10 board exam with a late fee is from Dec 2o to Dec 28 till 5 PM.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: How to Register for Class 10 Board exam

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education which is mahahsscboard.in

Now click on the SSC Option given in the ‘Login for Board’Section.

You can also click on the direct link here: Click Here

Enter the necessary credentials such as username, and password to log in and submit.

Now fill in the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 registration form by providing the basic information.

Submit the registration form after filling it.

Save, Download and take a printout of the registration form.

For more updates, candidates must check the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education.